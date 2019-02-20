Transcript for What to expect at the hostless Oscars

The new details about who will be taking the Oscar stage with just four days to go. T.J. Holmes is already there in Hollywood with more. Good morning, T.J. Reporter: Yeah, and I'm on a plastic covered red carpet that they had to keep protected for the real stars who will come up the steps and go to a controversy show. What a hostless oscars will look like. The academy added more a-listers to its growing list of presenters at Sunday's highly anticipated academy awards. Helen mir Erin, Michael B. Jordan and Michael Keaton will join presenters like Tina fey, whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Lopez during Sunday's hostless broadcast. And the Oscar goes to -- Reporter: This year's unconventional road has left many big questions about what should be expected. Last week the show a producers announced they'd be cutting four categories from the live broadcast to save time. But after overwhelming backlash from the Hollywood elite, those categories are back in. We are outside theater number 6. Reporter: How will they keep the show short? First off no more surprising unsuspecting fans. You are live on the oscars right now. Reporter: As host Jimmy Kimmel did last yearo moviegoers in this theater and when Kevin hart bowed out as host after controversy, producer embraced the idea of going hostless a think that could save time and the impressive list will take on big celebrities. I slew of non-hollywood stars expected to give speeches about best picture like Serena Williams, who was set to present "A star is born." ??? Shallow ??? Reporter: The goal is three hours on Sunday on ABC. We'll see how it goes. We'll see the over and under on that. Sunday night on ABC.

