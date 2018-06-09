'GMA' Hot List: Cop adopts baby from homeless woman he helped while on duty

More
Plus, ABC News' Dan Harris tries to "break up" with his phone for a week and Tom Brady says that he wants to keep playing football for five more years.
1:09 | 09/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Cop adopts baby from homeless woman he helped while on duty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57652101,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Cop adopts baby from homeless woman he helped while on duty","duration":"1:09","description":"Plus, ABC News' Dan Harris tries to \"break up\" with his phone for a week and Tom Brady says that he wants to keep playing football for five more years. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/gma-hot-list-cop-adopts-baby-homeless-woman-57652101","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.