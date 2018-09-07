{"id":56466478,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Gretchen Carlson defends Miss America amidst calls for her to resign","duration":"1:09","description":"Plus, a flight attendant gives oxygen to a French bulldog in distress on a flight and Armie Hammer says his new fashion outfit of choice is \"suits with shorts.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/gma-hot-list-gretchen-carlson-defends-miss-america-56466478","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}