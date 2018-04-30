Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: One-handed football player drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

62 hot list from GMA today slot just I don't. Morning when he walked in the door everybody still happy and and in the privilege of said that before and I'll say it again to say good morning to America for all of us to receive this recognition and it and teamwork and infantry work right gets that's flexible cold. And athlete who have one hand it beating all the goddamn as a role in mr. Kean Griffin got the call that we've Seattle Seahawks were gonna draft him. When he got that phone call from the C Johnson was actually in the bathroom forgot his phone his brother Randy and bust down the door tackled that you got to answer this foam pillow. The tigers had a radio to got a story to tell him he's got to other tell the story with a lot of them I don't yeah. Apple's avengers infinity ward making history breaking major box office records so to celebrate Jimmy Kimmel Live mean tweets avenger edition. How did the coolest black these dude in the galaxy. He knew would zone wiped rated B white sad week. Us and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.