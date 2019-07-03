Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek reveals cancer diagnosis

Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today. Long time beloved jeopardy host stunning fan for this announcement that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer what are the warning of about you know. The thing Michael is at the symptoms are so incredibly easy to jaundice or yellowish color of your eyes or your skin nausea abdominal or back pain but the risk factors smoking obesity diabetes chronic pancreatitis family history and the certain genetic mutations. Why this small step. For now it's one giant leap. For woman kind of announcing the first ever all female spacewalking astronauts and at McLean and Christina Koch they'll all embark on a mission march 29. This proves that it pays to read the fine print a Florida teacher did just that she is now 101000. Dollars richer buried in the terms of an insurance company's policy was a section it said the first person to read it and send an email to them would get the cash she not that she's now 101000 dollars richer. Now we our. House and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.