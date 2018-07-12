Now Playing: Julia Roberts talks new movie 'Ben is Back'

Now Playing: Julia Roberts reveals how she explained her fame to her kids

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Julia Roberts reacts to Meghan Markle's comment

Now Playing: A 12-year-old boy and his real-life superhero meet for the first time on 'GMA Day'

Now Playing: 2 'GMA Day' audience members face off in 'The Checkout'

Now Playing: Boston's Buddy the Elf inspired Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to pillow fight

Now Playing: Would you make your kid walk 5 miles to school in the cold? One dad did

Now Playing: Busy Philipps shares her top 25 screen-free gifts for kids

Now Playing: How to find the perfect dress for any and every type of wedding

Now Playing: Macy's surprises a teen fashionista who has cancer with a shopping spree in NYC

Now Playing: Tyler Perry stars as 'layaway angel'

Now Playing: New warning on gift card scams amid holiday rush

Now Playing: 'Joy to the world!': This home is glowing with 25,000 Griswold-inspired lights

Now Playing: Little girl wears mom's makeup and she is fierce

Now Playing: Dad forces daughter to walk to school after she was suspended for bullying

Now Playing: Why this art teacher is wearing the same dress every day for 100 days

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on gifts for everyone on your list

Now Playing: 25 Days of Cookies: Cookie Monster's Me Double Chocolate cookie recipe

Now Playing: This DIY succulent wreath is major holiday decor goals