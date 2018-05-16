-
Now Playing: 'Laurel' or 'yanny'?: Viral 4-second audio clip is dividing the internet
-
Now Playing: Dog Rescued From Well in Madrid
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: The 'laurel' vs. 'yanny' debate divides the nation
-
Now Playing: A sweet job for doughnut lovers
-
Now Playing: 'Laurel' or 'yanny'?: Debate divides the internet
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake surprises 88-year-old superfan
-
Now Playing: Wedding traditions: 'OK' or 'So yesterday?'
-
Now Playing: Morena Baccarin opens up about 'Deadpool 2'
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'
-
Now Playing: What to serve at your royal wedding viewing party
-
Now Playing: Meet the designer behind Diana, Kate and Meghan's most coveted looks
-
Now Playing: Harry, Markle name bridesmaids and page boys
-
Now Playing: Ex-teacher gunned down on Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Markle's father to undergo heart surgery: Reports
-
Now Playing: Kilauea volcano grows more explosive
-
Now Playing: Female candidates win big in primaries in 4 states
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates deadly building explosion
-
Now Playing: Leaders react to North Korea's cancellation threat
-
Now Playing: North Korea threatens to cancel summit with U.S.
-
Now Playing: 5 confirmed dead as severe storms hit Northeast