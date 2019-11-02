Transcript for Grammy Awards shine spotlight on powerful, prominent females

So many powerful women on that stage last night. That's right. Oh, yeah. A big night. It was a big night for cardi B. She made history as the first solo woman to take home the best rap album. To watch her perform. That's T.J. Holmes' bff, you know that, right? She showed "Black panther" a little love. Oh, did she lose her necklace? She did. That's all right. She was one of the women who owned the stage last night. Our own Adrienne Bankert was there. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to all of you. Yes, an electrifying show. A 15-time grammy award-winning host who double as performer. The clearest message is that women rock. Former first lady Michelle Obama kicking off the grammys with a surprise appearance. Flanked by lady gaga,nifer Lopez, host Alicia keys. Whether we like country, rap, or rock, music helps us share ourselves. Ou dignity and sorrows. Our hopes and Joyce. It allows us to hear one anher. To invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters. Every story. Within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right, ladies? Chlgt yes. Yes. That moment setting the stage for a night of powerful women. Cardi B makinghistory. The first female solo artist to win best rap album. I'm sorry. The nerves are so bad. ??? Havana ??? Reporter: Camilla ka bay Yo lighting up the grammys stage. And a headline-grabbing political statement. Build bridges, not wall. Lady gaga took home three awards before Herz performance of "Shallow ". ??? I'm on the deep end watch as I dive in ??? Reporter: And Alicia keys belting out hits while switching between two pianos. ??? New York New York New York ??? ??? when it rains it pours ??? ??? but you didn't even notice ??? Reporter: But the moment of the night belonged to country music's Casey has graves W album of the year including three other grammys. ??? Jolene Jolene Jolene Jolene ??? Reporter: The fight filled with soorg tributes to music's barrier-breaking women. Dolly parton performing with goddaughter Miley Cyrus. ??? Working 9 to 5 what a way to make a living ??? Reporter: The beloved Diana Ross introduced by her adorable 9-year-old grand John. Please welcome, my grandmommy, Diana Ross. Reporter: The timeless singer resplendent in red. Serenading some in the audience. ??? He's down remember his shoes because it's your feet ??? Reporter: And a moving tribute to the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin featured Yolanda Adams, fantasia, and Andra day with a stirring rendition of "Natural woman." ??? Woman ??? Reporter: Wow. All the feels. There were times in the show where it felt like a flashback. Others where it felt like a revolution. Quincy Jones added a 28th grammy to his resume. He has more than any living artist. Guys? All right. We'll get back to you in a bit. Such a special night all the way around. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.