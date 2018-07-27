Transcript for 'Hamilton' star Daveed Diggs talks 'Blindspotting,' Oakland and longtime friendships

Maier leads funny that was there's a period of three years I think I stopped counting after the 36 time I was slow and here's six. It took it to the point arouse what is when I was doing plays in in the Bay Area I didn't factor in extra time to get to rehearsal just the shifts. Hi everybody and Peter Travers this is popcorn where I tell you what's happened and at the movies. And there's a movie now called blind spot and you have got to see this one. Mike yesterday W gates he's not only co starring with Rafael pit stop. They both wrote this together so welcome and welcome area I didn't and it is an honor to be. Great to have you with news from Hamilton I was just realize that youth closed room and like wasn't trying them out. Two years ago he had them and the attacks with then taking a shot out of my Grammy that like Clinton goodbye party equity. Note just a few years. Ten years that it did it was like it was yesterday. A little bit. And also I don't remember that wells who thought I really think you could just go back there who's now entering jump onstage kids like you know to me on the street new cabinet battles. Are you one. It hit. That kind of space and bought. You've moved on but you've moved on to this movie which is we were talking in little bit of war. A very serious subject. At the same time it's the latter you know op Ed all of us think things but you said it. Yeah well it's that's the story of two lifelong friends going up and Oakland. California. Con in my house con happens to be back Myles Adams anyway but there context I can happen and it happens in. Having as a lot of places but they did they grew up together they might as well be siblings. There working as movers. And if you don't know about Oakland it's like a lot of cities in the and Huard it's changing very rapidly right now a lot of new people moving in success of rapidly get your bank stadium. And they were in the city is movers on his way home one day Colin who is also. On the last three days of his probation for a violent crime. Witnesses the police shooting black man. And the story is really of the next three days and how these stresses. A changing context and that clock probation and being sort of force con in my house. Reexamine their friendship and ways even they have never had but what happen. And in this movie did to be too can't communicate. It regular conversation. Or you can just wrap to reach out there you get free stuff here at each other expressing those emotions you know and so it's the two of you rapid and you decided that you were gonna do this when did that start. You almost. A decade ago does it take you guys have it's it turns. Out making movies are actually. It was actually. We've been working with it. I believe the only way a film like biscuits made is that your financing produces are also creative producers and we are our produces this is there idea just under found out the YouTube. Worm hole out of much of his poetry he'd this is like 2002008. East posting poetry ideas on mine area accomplished spoken word artists. She sort of found him through there and and asked him to see him in the in the the hands and asked him Hewitt. If he thought any of this kind of language to translate that down in I've been making music for on time at that point party. Sort of shared this idea with me and eventually we all need each other and decided four of us would start working on an idea for a movie. So the proper way as we knew it had to be enters in somewhere somewhere that was why we wanted to make a movie that was the thing we knew how to do we know her description. It at Pitt and for good acting good thing at this it helped us in the news plan. It we also for us knew we wanted it to be about the Bay Area specifically about Oakley and as we were living there and starting to feel that changing demographics and pretty outweigh that was received both warn that I was born there Rocco is Liz raised in Berkeley right. Next are in and then we both women you know that the time. And we but we met at very high school and then then and right around that time Oscar grant was merited it from Bart station and so. And that was the conversation of the city to do a film about Oakland man this was part of that is having. And and so that became sort of inciting incident. They. Yeah and and but the process of for many many years sort of checking in with the story and seen China. Figure out how open it changed how that conversation around me this is a change in modernizing and Stan. You know that there are a lot of fits in fact that almost got me four times and then the thing that happens with movie captain that would be just yesterday. AA that bag. It's. But now it finally happened and I think that the timing. Unfortunately a lot of things that we retire about ten years ago we sort of which felt like a period Heath there's still equally relevant now Morse. It's interest thing because you're dealing. Furiously in the movie with this police violent reaction of this unarmed black man being shot by a white cop yeah. But at the same time there is into the movie isn't basically pushing and I heat police. You I don't know that it adds anything in the conversation to make any easy. And also in the writing it we don't believe I don't I don't believe that there are her. That you don't suffer the consequences for killing them even. Believe that. So it's not it's in. Are the police officers stories that don't get much even Emery who plays opposite us that's a wonderful job in the moments that we see him. Watching him also he is the other person does that count he's been affected by. This time and ran knows that. They're really ready. People who were affected by the opposite and and then and so we win we see. Performance art we get that's the his week has been pretty rough is you know in the moment was coming off again yeah. Yeah. What was he growing up there what you should I you know I ran for the police athletic league so I AGCO with. A round wonderful. News. Really it's at acting coach Margaret picnic Mars. Or violent fact that that was nine years old. Aaron only. Way you know after it'll be and and see those guys went door to door to help raise money for music you know I mean really genuine feeling have done this thing fair. Countless numbers of kids still coaching you know acts there's still images you know went to hear it again with a huge the only way ever traveled. Up its police. So I'd hey. I don't have a problem with police there's a problem and how people are only. It's lifted its you've got specifics and then you have the generalities. Because we live with that we do news. We do you and I think the issue it is. Is complex and it's an all of the issues are sort of woven together ray in cities that are that are changing. The tendency of the city's two parolees for the people bringing in new. Oakland it actually police differently east he and sore a lot of cases. Look at things. You look at examples like. Like barbecue hear anything you know where police are being out on things that were routine activities in an ever before. But an influx of new people who aren't. Who don't experience culture in the same way and that is in the news. And then and the police force that that you. Well I mean you talking about the support that you got from those people done with you because you're black. Had to have seen what happens if that means stop. You know in Meyer it's funny that was there's appears three years I think I stopped counting after 36. And it is states. It took it to the White House is doing plays in in the area factory next time it if she. Which is not a thing a person's attitude that is now still routine that is lab and leave myself at least thirty extra minutes. In case thank you know where. But completely or curtain you know. So that he trying to explain this and have a curtain rare I had to do I was right and running right on stage. Waiters in theater company. Bad poker like three minutes army pulled over the Reebok the wave of that note taking. No reason from Boeing jets. Which is which is. So and had and then. It's. He could do which. Is. I'd. Burden. He I mean it's it's not a resentment and Hearst's right frustration and hurdle that you have to deal with I think one things which Friday. Illustrate in the really holidays this isn't back. Everybody particularly in cities exchanging like our art dealings we trauma in one layer ray and I are. And they and they pilot and they become routine. And now we want now locked but members. And frustrated. These things at and it again and we have this thread for the peace he has the lights. Amplified after shooting. At. Similar to it but he's he has the almost everybody of color fields. With a certain knowledge. Even if it's like you're. Life is worthless. But by no doing your. That creates a certain kind. Trauma and stress. And so we have to watch Colin do you. On what's been so gratifying screenings at a few moments where. Now we're in the theater together and you've you'll every single person in the theater. Rooting for her and feeling what con you con convicted felon on probation her crap eat it. And that's that's that's kind of a beautiful shared experience. Where. Everybody gets you. Being accused of it happened for a tablet that kind of empathy for a person and maybe they wouldn't necessarily before. Now believes that if we can do that in a movie we can cost that you re a mean. Well one would halt yeah but is that the that kind of hatred. Which he mean there's I don't wanna spoil the movie but there's an incredibly intense scene have between your character and this cop you know. And it's. Every Putin watching it in a theater with somebody. Yeah thought so quieter and everybody is dealing with this what would I do in that situation because feelings are spilling. Let he I think. So much of Collins motivation and that moments he just has to be heard in a real way and and that last you know. The scene is inverse settlements spoiling Madden and and the reason it is inverse is Beek has. And this comes from from my upbringing as a poet in the work at it keeps me and that the teaching Dan that we need to educated. How spoken word how to write poetry is because actually no one cares what they have to say until they make it virtualized until they make it sound pretty soon he becomes a refrain in the found that's that's the trick. That trick in order to get your ideas across in a palpable way it's and making make somebody invest emotionally and ray witches. The tree Colin is learning which is the trick miles taught him by virtue of his salesmanship was in the trick of the film wrecked. So this is something you wanted the dune situated. Yet wolf what what is something making this get out not making them beaten up. Using this first you know music. The as I'm rallying since it's you know. Twelve or thirteen years though. The I've done more of that than anything else then and rap man. He was running it not man though actually started working yet he was running it recording studio and and is right after I come back from college. And the reason we're friends is we even really know each other and some mutual friends played music preach others. Went over to the studio Monday. And and we stayed up on my making music now is it like we've that's in. I mean collaborators since that then almost everything in this film but -- A ton of web series and plays and you know a bunch of albums to get a you read today's easily and he wasn't in Hampton. Yeah ethnic. The veto it's funny is he when I. We because we were actually about me this found once right before him and started and the man you know. That the workshop was coming right before Leland probably. Hour ago you know wall Holtz talking about this for now opt out of town for a few months come back and then it was him you know when men. CU plus years later ran you know. Where we're starting at this conversation again but I moved in the art Rafael moved in the yard because I'm not good at responding in the house. There's that everything that it is yes not respond people do not he would of that email the he really wrong it's just toward you which is don't expect that. But he movement and and would guess hang out in my dressing. Select you is to the point where security to the point where he could sign autograph it is thought he was as well that and Pakistan have because that. Clipping right you have your owned. You're in this particular world and the U. For whatever reasons yep and quite describe yet managed to be it Hamilton brought. What what heart those people that you are coming up with thinking. Of beach going abroad were well I was doing mom Armenia it way to get. It broadly for the folks I grew up with we didn't know anything about. Nobody knew who like when word started I was doing a planned rally in Chile until. After it was opened an after Newton you know really after the Taiwanese after that kind of national attention that I'm knew what it wise we care about. The way. I always done plays. And services like days and he are doing one thing I guess what ever is that nobody nobody cared and really based I don't care about my Sega Cooke is quoted CBO TV ads but I. They most of them haven't seen any came to San Francisco. A lot of folks at the C show you now not with me in it would got to see this now is like that. Now that shows touring around getting in to some of these communities that didn't have access to see it is it is even growing sort of for the show them in a more palpable way he Lewis in there. Yet I don't know my friends were unimpressed prime at least in those awards were happening right it's funny that the awards would do you love and that it's very good it's the it's not that's you know that best it's televised on me right evidence there actually seen as of the Grammy. As it. But your halfway to being that he got already in that he. He got it Tony and you got a Grammy see just need what do you need an Oscar now give me any. An Oscar and Emmy and Matt bands very very Hugo. For the second time now so I'm I'm trying to. That's right just. What you're on packaged united. That happen you know I was I was sort of Hamilton sprinkles that was. Can't matters sprint yeah that is this it was recorded on. Kenya bears can't in and then met with me while most of them assailants that depict me this idea of rainbows rather. Like everytime I watch a show on team ran totally get is currently on guys and and I understand it both character in a very fundamental way will Johan is quite the you know. That he's not he is he had a lot of elements that I feel very baited me that kind that particular day lag time he's also little laugh it's EA had yet here he's he's he's Franca for happens here at home. And they yet you know was banned the fun thing about TV that I didn't know until I've done that they've never done anything at society multiple Evans of the main thing is. But that's an interesting conversation between actors and writers that you know and comedies and happens in real it's that they gave me. I got the script for the first episode and ratings and those who may I made some choices. And then they after watching the cuts of that episode it's O. Oh highs these things also ran as the characters the next script Baghdad has more adjusting things that I get to respond to those injured in my efforts adds that animates them. Random choice. Just. For no good reason that I would stand on the couch. Its units and on the cat it would be a thing that like after it would hate so much like it is really is that wanted to do it and the writers really zeroed in on that finding more ways for if it's fair. They're. Yeah oh yeah. What this is the first time you've been on the show such great to have you here for you don't know that we always and in a little bit of song. Do what we did that weekend while he doesn't matter to you because it's there and have our fair to bringing pork from what ever it is. Maybe yes can you just three spouse something about Oakland that you view about Oakland. He had. They reacted do something. Figures answers quick we got you don't had a decent area you can do is. And yeah. Now that we just put out and hope read this soundtrack the first part of a three parts object in. And letting folks know about this film all of the means there. Is Oakland. Almost forty needed in the six of them where are open. And ban on top of that we're putting out this music that we its brand new inspired now cutlass and featuring entirely area artists. It's. Yeah where we're we're really. The last song on the first EP that just came out please cut something in the water at that. Existed for me for a long article on them. Something in the wider. And everything was spit way. Niki tell me something and water tell them anything yet it's something in the water. One bright light and really bay boys in above the plea about beneath an eight straight up ability humans. And known to the wrist dumb as the choice when the world go blind and death itself coast. Thank you Maria. Immigrant game but don't watch at home with his poem that I am and why I've seen on TV and come to guys now. Soon as rat by Ambac in my warriors cap on my back now home globally it please don't forget this past and which task trying to get this latest case and my grandmother yet that he took them sprint I was on doing. But get the death that we made. And everybody knows news nowhere else to go. Now. Wo. Had not so much. Dance language you all right -- visited her own matier. Well Rico is a holds life stories. That's only do we condensed big things in the very dense language and we can listen to a multiple times and accurately weekend. Like he's at the music is what you think the thing here is that it does she says that travels faster and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.