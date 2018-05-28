Transcript for Harvey Weinstein accusers react to his arrest

At a nice moment of pateotism and solidarity. The latestn Harvey Weinstein's arrest and a look at what hisense strategy may be as some of his accusers speak for the first time since he was charged. ABC's linsey Davis is here with more. Linsey, good morning. Rter: Weinstein's law has been laying out his defense R several mths and told "The times" of londonhe casting couchs not crime but choice and ls it to STA changing sex for stardom and that is not rape.harvey Weinstein's accusers speaking out after the sgraced movie mogurrestnd arraigt on ay. This defendant used his position, money a power to lure young women into situations where he was able T violate em sexually. Reporter: Actress Ashley Judd was one of thest wen to come Foard. I lost status and prestige and pow in my career as a direct result ofaving bee sexually harassed and rebuffing it. Orter: She opened up in "Time" magazine op-ed sayings a watershed event, to a ground O firmer boundaries and clarity Abo intolerable behavior no longer being tolerated. And actress de la Huerta who claims he raped hern 2010 said she fe melancholic and couldn't stop crying after his arrest tellingnity fair" I'mhappy we're closer to justice. The 66-year- is charged with rape and criminal sex act charges from T allegat of two including marketing consultant once aspiring actress Lucia Evans who says Weinstein forced her to perform a sex act 2 at his Manhattan office a he is now coed to New York and Connecticut repory wearing ankle bracelet like this. He plans to enter a ple O not guilty a poste a million dollar bail. Oue of court his attorney, benjam Brafman, seeming to lay the groundwork for what may be his defense implying his acres consensually traded sexual favors get ahead in their CAS. Mr.weinstein did not invent the casting couch I Hollywood and to E that there is bad behavior in that indust, that is not what this is about. Reporte another ofis accuse,ose Mcgowan taking M squarely at thatdense. Your thou? I mean it's absurd. Okay, G couch. That's a nic little euphemism for the boss is gng tape U. Reporter: These criminal charges could be just the beginng for the former movie executive. Arand jury is still investigating in New York so there coue additional char, but you also haven investigation going onn london in Los Angeles. Reporter: Weinstelso faces a number of civil suits include one from actress Ashley Judd who cims that H retaliated against her professionally when denies his sexualadvances. LI I got to ask about this casti couch fense. What are the odd this holds in urt. Legal an 'tises say this might havekedades ago but likely isn't going to fly in this post-me too movement world we live in and the judgeill have T decide whether not they'll allow additional accusers to testify against weinstn, something we saw recently with Bill Cosby and that will be powerfulestimony for jurors to listen woman ter woman say again and ain it happened to me too. Thatwhat the D.A. Is asking for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.