Transcript for Hollywood predictions ahead of Golden Globe nominations

Now we turn to that big morning for Hollywood. The golden globe nominations, Andy Samberg and Sandra oh will host the awards ceremony and we'll find out who could be getting one. Chris Connelly is in Los Angeles with a preview. Good morning to you, Chris. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. You know, recently the start of movie award season has seen art house films take center stage but now some big screen blockbusters could be having their moment, as well. One in particular, could be looking at a very good morning at the globes. ??? In the shallows ??? ??? in the shallows ??? Reporter: Should be anything but a shallow morning for "A star is born," the Bradley cooper directed blockbuster for cooper, lady gaga, Sam Elliott, best song and best film drama. Hey. What. I just want to take another look at you. Reporter: It's less clear how the fewer than the 100 voting members of the foreign press will honor "Black panther." A likely best film drama nominee, certainly. But while Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan each have a fighting chance it's other performances might be overlooked. Audience faves in the mix. ??? We will rock you ??? Reporter: Include Romney -- romy Malek for "Bohemian rhapsody" and "Crazy rich Asians" and Constance Wu. Spike Lee's "Blackkklansman." You haven't seen "Mary Poppins returns" yet prospects appear to be strong and it's thought to be in line this morning for a Garland of golden globe nominations. So in about an hour we'll see if "A star is born" gets that fist full of nominations and positions itself as the Oscar front-runner, guys. A lot of great choices out there. Sure are.

