Issa Rae on the worst advice she never took: Do it the traditional way

Issa Rae put herself on the map by taking her own path to stardom and producing her own web series.
1:07 | 07/09/18

Video Transcript
Issa Rae on the worst advice she never took: Do it the traditional way
