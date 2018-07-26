Transcript for James Marsden on taking challenging roles to prove he's more than just a pretty face

We're not winking at the audience there's a real innocence and a real truth to them. There's risks and where riders. I read the script it was taking their like Markey good looking guy or whatever and then just turn side down. In Texas are certain places have that sort of the Texas whistle test.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.