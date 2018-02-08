Jennifer Lopez says she 'never imagined' winning the MTV Video Vanguard award

More
The pop music superstar opened up about winning the award this year in an interview with ABC News' Amy Robach.
4:03 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jennifer Lopez says she 'never imagined' winning the MTV Video Vanguard award

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56983348,"title":"Jennifer Lopez says she 'never imagined' winning the MTV Video Vanguard award","duration":"4:03","description":"The pop music superstar opened up about winning the award this year in an interview with ABC News' Amy Robach.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/jennifer-lopez-imagined-winning-mtv-video-vanguard-award-56983348","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.