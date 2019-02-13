Jussie Smollett tells ABC News' Robin Roberts he's 'pissed off' after vicious attack

The musician and actor says he's "pissed off" after being attacked in possible hate crime: "How do you not believe that? It's the truth."
0:40 | 02/13/19

Transcript for Jussie Smollett tells ABC News' Robin Roberts he's 'pissed off' after vicious attack
Pissed off what. Is it that has you so. And it's it to the attackers using hackers but it's also. The attacks. It's like you know at first it was a thing of like listen if I tell the truth. The N. Bassett because it's true. Kennedy campaign why. O. How can you doubt that I how do you how do you not believe that it's truth. And then it became a thing of a cool. It's not necessarily that you don't believe. That this is the truth you don't even want to see. The truth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

