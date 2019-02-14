Transcript for Jussie Smollett's message to LBGTQ community after alleged attack

Now, to our "Gma" cover story. More of our exclusive with jussie smollett. I sat down with the "Empire" star for his first interview since that night in Chicago. He opened up about what he's learned and the bigger message he wants the world to hear. What do you feel people need to hear the most interest this story? I think that what people need to hear is just the truth. It's just the truth because everybody has their own idea, some are healing and some are hurtful. But I just want young people, young members of the lgbtq community, young black children to know how strong that they are, to know the power that they hold in their little pinkie. It's been two weeks since that night left actor jussie smollett bruised but not broken. And he's still processing the raw emotions. Have you ever been threatened before. Yeah. I get threatened all the T on Twitter and Instagram and dms and things like that. But, you know, I'm a public figure. I'm very outspoken. Sometimes maybe too outspoken but it's who I am, you know, I get the idea of pissing people off that you're going to rub people the wrong way. In fact, the week before the attack police confirm a letter was sent to the fox studio in Chicago with threatening language and laced with powdery substance likely tylenol. Do you think there's a link between the letter and the attack? You did mention it to the police right away about the letter. Absolutely, absolutely. Just because on the letter it had a stick figure hanging from with a gun pointing towards it with the words that says, smollett, you will die, you black . It was in big red caps, Maga. Did I make that up too? Reporter: Despite of surveillance footage smollett hopes to rewrite the narrative about that night saying he fought back against his attackers and reported the incident after his creative director called 911. He's supposed to be well known requesting a report and said a noose was placed over the friend's neck. I want that video found so badly because for probably four reasons, number one I want them to find the people that did it. To say alleged attack. Number three, I want them to see that I fought back and I want a little gay boy who might watch this to see that I fought back and it does not take anything away from people that are not able to do that. But I fought back. They ran off. I didn't. What do you say to a young gay man, a young gay person. To learn to fight and I don't just mean learn to fight. I mean learn to fight, learn be a fighter. I am not advocating violence at all so let's be clear about that. If you're going to die, fight until you do because if you don't fight, you have no chance. I have fought for love. I'm an advocate. I respect too much the people who I am now one of those people who have been attacked in any way, you do such a disservice when you lie about things like this. If the attackers are never found, how will you be able to heal? I don't know. Let's just hope that they are, you know what I'm saying. Like let's not go there yet. Let's -- I was talking to a friend and I said, I just want them to find them and she said, sweetie, they're not going to find them. That just made me so angry because so I'm just going to be left here with this? You know what I'm saying? Like I'm just going to be left here with -- with like so they get to go free and go about their life and possibly attack someone else and I'm here left with the aftermath of this bull? That's not cool to me. That's not okay. So, I understand how difficult it will be to find them but we got to. I still want to believe with everything THA happened that there's something called justice. He was very clear about the reasons why he sat down. It's been two weeks since that night in Chicago and we talked for about an hour and there's so much more of the interview that is going to be on "Nightline." The whole half hour of "Nightline." Very powerful. Great job, robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.