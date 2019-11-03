Transcript for Justin Bieber asks fans for prayers in emotional Instagram post

A personal message from Justin Bieber. Asking fans for prayers and support. Erielle reshef is here with more. Justin Bieber revealing it's been a roller coaster couple of years. Opening up about his struggles. Hoping his message will resonate with millions of fan. ??? What do you mean oh what do you mean set. Reporter: Justin Bieber once again sharing his ups and downs. This time, not in a song but on social media. In a soul-bearing Instagram post, Bieber writing. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling soup disconnected and weird. Part of a kapgs from a photo of the superstar wearing a tupac shirt with Kanye west and his manager all in prayer. He was nervous to make the post. But he felt it was a step in the right direction. He's shone us looks at his relationship. Rarely does it get this serious. Reporter: The superstar asking his 105 million Instagram follower for their prayers as he oeps up. I always bounce back, so I'm not worried. Just wanted to reach out. Admitting this is the most human season I have F been in. Facing my stuff head on. Just last month in his first interview if two years, Bieber telling "Vogue "That he hand his wife Hailey have already been in counseling. ??? Is it too late now the say sorry ??? Reporter: The 25-year-old singer saying his 2017 tour for "Purpose" precipitated his need for healing. I got really depressed on tour. I am still processing so much stuff that I haven't talk about. I was lonely. I needed some time. The young couple making very public that they are a work in progress. Hailey telling "Vogue" we're two young people, Len rg as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all magical fantasy. In response to his post, an outpouring of love and support. 4 million like and counting. He's been through stuff in the past. He's gotten through it. He'll bounce back one again. So far, more than 85,000 comments on posts from famous fans and friends who, like Patry schwarzenegger and Carlos santana. The more you talk about it, the better it is. We join in the support for him and wish him well.

