Transcript for Kanye West criticized for slavery comments

and that backlash over his comments on slavery and much more. Chris Connelly has all the details from Los Angeles. Good morning, Michael. You know, whatever the source of his celebrity as a recording artist Kanye west has made some of the most vital and significant popular music of the 21st century. That's part but not all the reason why when he starts talking he gets people's attention. Right now, he's getting a lot of attention. Overnight a firestorm sparked by Kanye west's words to TMZ about slavery. When you hear about it for 400 year, that sounds like a choice. Like you was there for 400 years and it's all of y'all, you know, like it's like we're mentally imprisoned. Facing backlash from TMZ staffers. What you're doing right now is the absence of thought. I'm appalled and, brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me that is not real. Reporter: And getting near unanimousout rage on social media. One tweeting to say slavery was a choice isn't only deluded it is insensitive, hateful and demeaning. Last night he began walking back his comments online. To make myself clear, of course, I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. His slavery comments, the latest in a string of controversial proclamations in his recent return to Twitter. I just love trump. That's my boy. Reporter: On TMZ west reiterating his affection for Donald Trump. We are both dragon energy, west had tweeted earlier earning an equally warm response from the president. Thank you, Kanye. Very cool. More than a year after his November 16th hospitalization, west now breaking his silence disclosing details of his medical struggles. That was the scariest moment of my life. Reporter: In a wide-ranging conversation with radio personality charlemagne, he said his nine-day stay at UCLA medical center brought on by stress from his at gunpoint the robbery of his wife. There is a family emergency. I have to stone the show. Went to Paris on that trip to protect her. One of the things that she said that she heard is that they were coming to rob her and they had to wait I had left. Reporter: West cited other pressures including troubles he says he's had getting his music on the radio ever since he famously interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 mtv VMAs. Ever since the Taylor Swift moment it's never been the same. The connection with radio. Reporter: In his TMZ interview revealing he had been using opioids before his hospitalization. I got liposuction because I didn't want y'all to call me fat like you call rob at the wedding. I was on opioids, two days after I got off opioid, I was in the hospital. Said he'll release a seven-song album June 1st. Guys. Okay, you said it, Chris, okay. Tell you one thing we're all talking about it. We all talking about it. New album coming out. If he wanted attention, I don't foe if he wanted this attention. Maybe he likes people just talking about him.

