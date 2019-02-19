-
Now Playing: Karl Lagerfeld Says Kim Kardashian's Gunpoint Robbery Could Have Been Avoided
-
Now Playing: Karl Lagerfeld dies in Paris
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 18, 2019
-
Now Playing: US mother calls move to Syria, marrying ISIS fighters a 'mistake'
-
Now Playing: The Venice Carnival, Nigerian elections, anniversary of Libya's revolution
-
Now Playing: Firefighters make daring rescue
-
Now Playing: Woman saved after getting trapped in mud
-
Now Playing: ISIS' last stand in Syria
-
Now Playing: Across the pond: ISIS brides, UK lawmakers and Facebook
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets that ISIS 'is ready to fall'
-
Now Playing: Cat welcomes passengers to train station
-
Now Playing: Women and children flee Syria
-
Now Playing: Gondolas wind through Venice for carnival
-
Now Playing: ISIS forces now cornered in Syria
-
Now Playing: Sediment floods Great Barrier Reef
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis is expelling the former archbishop of Washington, DC
-
Now Playing: World View: Inside a Syrian refugee camp, tensions rise in Venezuela and more
-
Now Playing: Vice President on last leg of Poland trip, visits Auschwitz concentration camp
-
Now Playing: Westminster dogs, Northern Lights and the Year of the Pig: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Polar bear cub gets her first checkup