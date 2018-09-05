Katy Perry and Taylor Swift reportedly end longstanding feud

More
Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch as a peace offering, according to Swift's Instagram story.
3:43 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Katy Perry and Taylor Swift reportedly end longstanding feud

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55038249,"title":"Katy Perry and Taylor Swift reportedly end longstanding feud ","duration":"3:43","description":"Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch as a peace offering, according to Swift's Instagram story. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/katy-perry-taylor-swift-reportedly-end-longstanding-feud-55038249","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.