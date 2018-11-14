Transcript for Kellie Pickler and journalist Ben Aaron dish on the CMA's on 'GMA'

Back on "Gma" at the cmas, Adam and I on the roof of Dierks Bentley's bar, whiskey row, and we have such fun guests. Kellie pickler and her insane co-host, Ben Aaron. Not country music -- Part of the "Gma" family, of course, because he is married to ginger zee. Who I have no idea where she is right now. Somewhere around the world. But you guys obviously host a show based here in Nashville, congratulations. Thank you. Also guys, tonight, you are hosting the cma awards all access. Yay. Red carpet live stream. That's right. Do they understand, Ben, what giving you all access means? I don't understand where I am right now. That's the best part in the cma awards, I don't know who she's people are. They're all named hunter and they're all wonderful and all like to hug a lot. That's pretty much what I'm living right now but it's awesome. It's great. You are from the north -- What? It's shocking? Have you adapted to becoming a nashvillian. No, not at all. Look what you are wearing. It looks like you're built for Alaska. Everybody hugs, I check my wallet. I'm still in the New York state of mind but Kellie is the best. She's my tour guide. I don't understand a word she says. Right. I have a little dry erase board I carry around and I write what I'm saying down and slip it over. She has subtitles for me. What you guys do to get ready for a night like this. It's a big night. It's really exciting so like -- Is there a bolero involved? Lots of push-up. Sit-ups. Yeah. Burpees. Highly trained professionals that get us ready. What can we expect in your show. We're getting all the scoop and see all the stars as they arrive. We're excited. It's going to be great. I'm excited for the wu-tang clan/barbra streisand collaboration. America, that is not happening? But it should. We should wish it into fruition. Barbra, you and wu-tang clan would be amazing. How is it down here in the south. You're acclimating well. He had fried okra for the first time. It's disgusting. Don't say that. You're outnumbered here. I like it. Thank you, ma'am. She doesn't like it either, I appreciate that. I love the dry rub ribs. Oh, yeah. That's the greatest thing. You could dry rub my sneakers and I would eat them. You could dry rub anything at this point. Yeah. You're doing well. You're enjoying the city. You said y'all the other day. And ginger lost her phone in New York City the other day and the guy returned it and I said, much obliged. What did I just say? Moi? Greatest. Turning into -- Hopefully you'll be watching us. Absolutely. We will awe be here. You can watch the cma awards all access and then, of course, the big show, the cma awards, 6:30, but we have to get to rob

