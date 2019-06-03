Transcript for Kylie Jenner faces backlash over 'self-made billionaire' title

We are back now with that billionaire backlash. Forbes naming kylie Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire ever but Twitter is not having it. Really? They're not having it saying kylie had a lot of help from her star-studded family and, Lara, you're here to break it down. Yes, I am. Those two words causing a lot of controversy, kylie has been in the spotlight since she was a little kid on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and, yes, has a massive social media following. That can't certainly hurt sales so did she become a billionaire on her own or not? You be the judge. Kylie Jenner, the 21-year-old makeup mogul and social media maven seized the title of youngest self-made billionaire from Mark Zuckerberg who didn't earn the distinction until he reached the ripe old age of 23. Now joining the likes of Warren Buffett, Jeff bezos and bill Gates but kylie's inclusion in the issue has prompted a fierce debate online about what self-made really means. Ah, kylie Jenner, those days getting up at 5:00 A.M. To deliver the paper in the snow, saving up every nickel and this one, can someone please explain to he how kylie Jenner is self-made? Hard working, sure, but certainly not self-made. Forbes says they define self-made as any person who bills her own fortune and didn't inherit the money but dictionary.com begs to differ. Weighing into the fray with, haven't we gone over this? Self-made, having succeeded in life unaided. Critics say when she launched her makeup line in 2015, she was already a multimillionaire several times over. Thanks to the omnipresent presence of the family. But Jenner's defenders are quick to point kylie's line was started with other hen money from modeling. Kylie's fans say she may have been born into a wealthy family but her net worth exceeds every other Kardashian and Jenner. She may have had a few million but she made the rest of her billion by herself. No one does anything by themselves. Everyone gets a hand along the way. I don't care how I got it. I'm a billionaire. She's still a billionaire. She don't care. So, it's interesting. It's worth a chat. And you say her products are I will say the products are very good. Good for her. According to Kate. Your daughter. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.