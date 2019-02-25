Lady Gaga on her buzzed-about Oscars performance

More
The Best Original Song winner talks backstage with "GMA" about her intimate performance with her "A Star is Born" co-star Bradley Cooper.
4:09 | 02/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lady Gaga on her buzzed-about Oscars performance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61294749,"title":"Lady Gaga on her buzzed-about Oscars performance","duration":"4:09","description":"The Best Original Song winner talks backstage with \"GMA\" about her intimate performance with her \"A Star is Born\" co-star Bradley Cooper.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/lady-gaga-buzzed-oscars-performance-61294749","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.