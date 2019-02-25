-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper discuss working together in 'A Star Is Born'
-
Now Playing: Will Lady Gaga win her 1st Oscar?
-
Now Playing: Regina King, Mahershala Ali describe their Oscar wins
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga on her buzzed-about Oscars performance
-
Now Playing: Backstage with Oscar winners Regina King, Rami Malek and more
-
Now Playing: Music star H.E.R. performs 'As I Am' live
-
Now Playing: Best fashion moments from the 2019 Oscars red carpet
-
Now Playing: Grammy winner H.E.R. performs 'Hard Place' live
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: Which 'GMA' anchor won the Oscar predictions?
-
Now Playing: 2019 movie preview
-
Now Playing: Oscars red carpet fashion
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Cassie's father questions her relationship with Colton
-
Now Playing: Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for best supporting actor
-
Now Playing: 'Green Book' wins Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Congrats to Olivia Colman for winning Best Actress at the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Congrats to Rami Malek for winning best actor at the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: The best moments from the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Pink the big trend on the red carpet
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Green Book' take home multiple awards