LeBron James opens a school for at-risk kids in his hometown

More
The NBA legend told ESPN how personal the project was for him, saying, "I know exactly what these kids today are going through."
3:46 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for LeBron James opens a school for at-risk kids in his hometown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56934981,"title":"LeBron James opens a school for at-risk kids in his hometown ","duration":"3:46","description":"The NBA legend told ESPN how personal the project was for him, saying, \"I know exactly what these kids today are going through.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/lebron-james-opens-school-risk-kids-hometown-56934981","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.