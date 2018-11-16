Transcript for Maddie Poppe reveals 1st contestant to make it to Hollywood on new season of 'Idol'

Now we have an exclusive announcement from "American idol." That's the moment current champ Maddie Poppe's dream came true. Well, this morning we're giving someone else that chance and a "Gma" exclusive. We're going to reveal the first contestant to gets to go to Hollywood -- to the Hollywood round of "American idol" and here are the competitors. This morning, one of these performers will get a real shot at being a superstar. ??? But it's different ??? Reporter: "American idol" and the cma awards teamed up to give one lucky singer the chance to skip auditions and go right to the Hollywood for the upcoming season of "American idol." Hopefuls from around the country first submitted videos on social media and these three finalists were picked to perform a song that aired on Wednesday's cma awards. ??? Don't say it's okay ??? ??? never ??? ??? hadn't felt the fire hadn't had fun hasn't had a smile in a little while ??? ??? just walk away ??? Reporter: Now America has chosen one of these up and comers to head straight to Hollywood. And we'll announce which one of those talented singers is going to Hollywood in a moment. First excited to have the reigning "American idol" herself, Maddie Poppe here with us. Hey, Maddie. Hey. Good morning. It has been six months since you won "American idol" so how is your life changed the most? Oh, man, you know, I think just like the lifestyle, like I feel like a year ago I was just like a college student and like just sitting on my parents' couch all the time and now I'm like flying all over the country all the time and I like never am with my family. I'm sure your parents are like I hope she gets off the couch and now they want you home for. You got a boyfriend on the show and beat him in the finale. How is Caleb doing? He's doing really good. Yeah. I'm actually -- I get to see him today. That's nice. Yeah. Right before the holiday. That's nice. Well, you know what, the moment we've all been waiting for, one singer we saw in the piece is going to get the ticket to Hollywood. It's either going to be Natalie Spiroff, Cameron Lenz or Meghan woods. Are you ready? I am. Make the announcement. Okay, the winner is Meghan woods. Meghan woods, yes. Okay, one little thing, though, there's one little thing we know, America knows, Meghan woods has no idea so we're going to Skype in. We're going to talk to her for a second here. Hey, Meghan, it's Michael Strahan and Maddie Poppe and from "Gma" and I'm just curious, you're a finalist and we just want to know why do you think you should be the next "American idol." Yeah, so for me I've always wanted to inspire people and make a difference with my music and so many other artists have done that for me and I want to do the same for them so -- You know what, you're inspiring a lot of people and you just might get the chance to be the next "American idol" because, Maddie, where is that card? You won! You won. Yeah, Meghan. How do you feel about that? Thank you. Oh, my. You are going to Hollywood. Thank you. The golden ticket. Oh, gosh. Thank you guys so much. I told my mom, I was like, I'm not a crier so I don't cry but now I'm crying in front of everyone. You should cry. You deserve to cry. Welcome. I mean, congratulations, you're going to Hollywood, young lady and we will see you on "American idol."

