Transcript for Meghan joins Prince Harry onstage in surprise appearance

You need a pat on the back? Please continue. The latest on the Royals. We showed you duchess Meghan making that surprise appearance with prince Harry at an event inspiring children to help others and, of course, the couple waiting for their own child and want to bring in Diane with more. They get ready to welcome a child of their own and with royal fans dying to know when she's due Meghan may have given us a small clue. This morning, thunderous cheers for the royal couple in front of a crowd of thousands. Prince Harry was joined on stage in a surprise appearance by his wife Meghan at the finale of a rousing speech he gave to young students in London. Hugging Meghan, the prince told the crowd -- I am with you and we are with you. Get to work. Reporter: Earlier in his address, Harry quoted martin Luther king saying -- Darkness cannot ride out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that. Reporter: He then told the crowd his wife often reminds him of this quote and she came out on stage in a surprise appearance. The crowd erupted. This is Meghan's second public appearance in as many days. She's due sometime in April but her third trimester isn't slowing her down. She recently traveled to new York and Morocco. Just last weekend she and prince Harry went to see "Teen in," the musical and yesterday was all smiles as the royal family marked prince Charles' 50th anniversary as the prince of Wales. The new royal baby is officially almost here. With royal baby watchers desperate to know her due date, duchess Meghan has revealed a clue. We're nearly there. Reporter: That's Meghan telling a guest at Buckingham palace we're nearly there as she joked about her growing bump. A bit different than when last you saw me. Reporter: Business a program of engagements and whenever we see her she looks very full of energy. She looks glowing so clearly the end of her pregnancy is going really well for her. Reporter: Meghan is not slowing down in the fashion department sporting a gold brocade dress and Amanda Wakeley coat designer favored by the late princess Diana. Duchess Kate also dressed for the occasion wearing a long custom gown. This is the first time the duchesses have been publicly seen together since Christmas when rumors started of a rift between them. What we've seen is, of course, evidence that actually these two women do, you know, get on well and that they do enjoy each other's company. That's a good thing because we are going to see both Dutchs together again on Monday as the royal family marks commonwealth day so fans of the fab four have something to look forward to next week. Thank you, Diane.

