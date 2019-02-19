Transcript for Meghan Markle makes secret trip to New York City

We are back now with all the details about duchess Meghan's secret trip to New York City. The soon-to-be mother is in Manhattan this morning getting ready for a royal baby shower. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with all the details. I'm really excited about this. All the royal watchers are thrilled. I mean, listen to this. The American duchess is in new York with a special visit and we've got all the details on her time with her besties in one of her favorite cities. This morning, ABC news learned her royal highness, the duchess of Sussex is back on American soil. Duchess Meghan making a surprise trip to New York City landing in the big apple for a five-day tour with her closest friends just weeks ahead of the birth of her bundle of joy. These exclusive photos seen in the daily mail.com are the first images of the duchess in new York. Meghan traded her glamorous gown for a more low key look wearing a dark overcoat and gray newsboy due to give birth in two mons she flew from London to New York on Friday for a girls trip packed with relaxation time, shopping and delicious food. This visit, the first time she's been in Manhattan since tying the knot with Harry in may. The perfect chance for her to get away, rest, relax ahead of the birth of baby Sussex. Reporter: Meghan's break comes on the heels of a whirlwind tour of public events and public fallouts with her family members. On Thi of the pond she's enjoying the privacy of her posh five-star hotel and hitting up some of her favorite spots including the famous place in soho for Mac Rons with Jessica Mulroney who is helping organize a very private baby shower for 15 guests scheduled for later today before she heads back home to Harry. Today's baby Zhou is a reunion of sorts for Meghan that include best pal Jessica Mulroney, actress and close pal Abigail Spencer and priyanka Chopra is supposed to be flying in especially for this from London fashion week. It'll be a celebration with her closest friends. Reporter: And Meghan and Harry will board a plane one more time before their baby's birth and head to Morocco for an official visit and royal sources tell us the duchess is scheduled back in London tomorrow so after the shower today it may be the last time, guys, that she has a girls trip like this before she becomes a mum. A mum. Mum. Mum. She's able to spend time with her besties like this. She's very intentional. She has been intentional and seen that with her blog before she became a royal. You got to make time for the people you care about That's true. Wait until Jessica Mulroney is back on this show. I'll want all the details. I know she won't let us now. That's fine. Got to ask.

