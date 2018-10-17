Transcript for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry play with children during day 2 of Australia tour

Now to our "Gma" cover story, it's about the Royals who are on tour, Meghan and Harry, enjoying a packed day in dubbo, Australia, meeting with children and the duchess delivering a special homemade gift and ABC's James Longman is traveling with the Royals and has the latest. How are you doing, James? Reporter: I'm doing good, Michael. Good morning. Today Meghan and Harry were out in the countryside. Thousands of people coming from miles around to see them. We got caught in a massive rainstorm that just made things more fun. A big deal for a small town today. Meghan and Harry hitting rural Australia on the second day of their tour straight off the plane in the town of dubbo and into the arms of 5-year-old Luke Vincent who has down syndrome. Playing with Harry's beard before a big hug for mum-to-be Meghan. Echoes of his mother princess Diana, the people's princess. As crowds greet the beloved couple. Funny, they have to walk the line between being celebrities in their own right but yet representatives of the queen. Yeah, they do a good job. It's a fine line between doing royalty and not being seen as a Hollywood couple. Reporter: Meghan in a jacket by close friend Serena Williams, the tennis ace acknowledging the shoutout on Instagram. This morning, in a nod to her Australian hosts Meghan in a pair of outland Jean using the Markle sparkle for a brand which empowers women breaking free from the sex trade and today it was her turn to give a gift. Baking banana bread for the Woodley farming family. The mum-to-be sharing she's feeling pretty well so far but running on adrenaline. But then the rain. A relief for this drought-hit area. Meghan and I would like to thank you, dubbo, for inviting us here today and for sharing your stories and the rain was a gift. Reporter: Their teamwork on display. Meghan holding an umbrella for her prince. That's all. I got my wife. Reporter: A message of hope. But you need to know part of being strong and tough is having the courage to ask for help when you need it you must not silently suffer. You are all in this together. Reporter: A reminder of Harry's own struggles after his mother's death and his campaign for mental health. If I may speak personally, we are all in this together because asking for help was one of the best decisions that I ever made. Reporter: Later at a school Meghan meeting girls solo. But all forgotten as the heavens opened. Total mayhem. The rain has ruined the day but not really because people are loving being so close to the royal couple. How was it? Did you enjoy that? All: Yes. Reporter: Waiting for ages in the rain. Are you okay? You're all soaked. For the young girl, the duchess a symbol of female empowerment. And tomorrow off to Melbourne and all kinds of fun stuff planned. Seems to bring excitement everywhere they go. Now over to rob. Good morning,

