See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's London hotspots

More
With less than a week to go until the royal wedding, "GMA" takes you to some of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's favorite spots in London.
2:47 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's London hotspots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55173195,"title":"See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's London hotspots ","duration":"2:47","description":"With less than a week to go until the royal wedding, \"GMA\" takes you to some of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's favorite spots in London.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/meghan-markle-prince-harrys-london-hotspots-55173195","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.