Transcript for Meghan Markle visits Brinsworth House, a nursing home for artists and entertainers

A B day duchess Meghan. These new images are cinn and this morning as S represents the queen at a charityevent, we're also getting new details about ssible visit to America wh pr hand, of course, the roaby and janai Norman is here with . Morning, janai. Reporter: Good morning. So, we'v heard thateghan could be receiving her first patronage from the Q sometiextear and this morning we a look at wh they could look like. Meghan Markle is sting and filling some very bigshoes. The duchess of Sussex is tire on behalf of thqueen meeting elderly residents and enjoying Carols around a chrisas tree at the nursing home forheoy mare made headlines speaking out about his relationship with his royal daughter I'veed out to her and I Ero reach bacto me. LE her very much. There's bn reactionof course, from Meghan or fromen sing ton palace to the Thomas Markle review. They have never commented on any of thentews he's given before so it'shing that they're going to start doing. Reporteut this morning all eyes are O megh. This particular charity being one T theenherself is a I T we canec see her mov F taking patronages that support the arts and entertainmentindustry. Reporter:egha and her and attended the gala event at the royal variety show black and wind skirt by fia, a Londo based designer but E real quen royal fans are nowndering, I the royal couple hng the u.s.ext year? Wbabies W children things C unpredictable S it's notosor anything to be set this stoneyet. Hen they will make a trip 'se their fst trip back will include that royal by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.