Meghan Markle's dad not 1st royal relative caught in scandal

More
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding is not the first in history to be affected by the bride or groom's relatives.
3:39 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meghan Markle's dad not 1st royal relative caught in scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55172023,"title":"Meghan Markle's dad not 1st royal relative caught in scandal ","duration":"3:39","description":"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding is not the first in history to be affected by the bride or groom's relatives.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/meghan-markles-dad-1st-royal-relative-caught-scandal-55172023","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.