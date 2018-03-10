Transcript for Michael B. Jordan surprises fans with tickets to 'Creed 2'

Time for "Pop news" with Lara. Absolutely. Hello, robin and guys. We'll begin with Michael B. Jordan gracing the cover of "Vanity fair" talking about how it's a critical time building on the momentum of "Black panther" growing his production company and the release of "Creed 2." He recently showed up at a new York theater and did this. So, I'm in New York and got a big surprise for you, guys. I've been watching this and I'm dying to see this on the big screen so I'll pop into the theater and surprise some folks. So, come check it out. So there he is, he's walking in the back hallways. He goes into the theater and he stuns his super fans then he has one more surprise in store. Every fan in the theater who got to watch the trailer with him also got from you tickets to the movie before it's even out but they and you will have to wait. November 21st mark it down "Creed 2" hitting theaters nationwide. You know what, that's my birthday. That's my birthday treat. I'm going to buy myself a ticket to "Creed." We'll it for you. Yours is right after. Both of us. I'll buy a ticket for you too. Can you feel the love, people? Hug it out. So Michelle Williams is also in "Pop news." She's tackling a real-life character in her next project. The four-time Oscar nominee will play Krista Mcauliffe in "The challenger" about the 1986 space shuttle tragedy. She eventually became part of the astronaut crew that perished on "The challenger." Production set to begin may 2019. I literally just got chills because I'm sure you two remember exactly where you were when it happened. I was doing some kind of testing in school. I'll never forget that moment. So I'm looking forward to seeing the film and Michelle Williams, a great choice to play such a pivotal character. And more news for you. Country star Brad paisley and his beautiful wife Kim ler by cooking up goodness in Nashville. The duo of 15 years teaming up with Belmont university to open a free grocery store for anyone who needs help feeding their family. It's called the store and provides food and other provisions and on the job training. The three-time grammy winner saying all of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It's nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone they can use it to get back on their feet. The store expected to break ground on Belmont's campus in 2019. I love that. Switching gears to a very important story, robin, thank you, I see both of us are supporting this very important national holiday. That's right. We're wearing pink for not one but two thing, breast cancer awareness month, it's also "Mean girls" day, people. The day each year that fans of the 2004 movie celebrate the cult classic, why do you ask? Well, super fans know this, October 3rd is the reply Lindsay lohan's character get when she asks what day it is. A piven tag scene in the movie, people. Because it's the first contact made with the boy. I must confess I had to look all this up. But we do have a lot of people including ginger zee, robin who are celebrating "Mean girls" day and back to the official color comes from another classic moment in the film. Gretchen declaring on Wednesdays we wear pink. That said, "Mean girls" day number one trend on Twitter this morning. Must be a slow news day so go on, put on some pink and celebrate. It'll be so fetch. Wanted to know. Admirable research. Thank you. You know I do my work. I take it seriousfully very important, he asked her what day it was. Oh, see, I told -- at least I

