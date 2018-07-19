Olympian Adam Rippon brings the best moments from the 2018 ESPY Awards

More
America's sweetheart was a special "GMA" correspondent during the sports world's big night and reports on its best moments.
3:56 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Olympian Adam Rippon brings the best moments from the 2018 ESPY Awards

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56683408,"title":"Olympian Adam Rippon brings the best moments from the 2018 ESPY Awards","duration":"3:56","description":"America's sweetheart was a special \"GMA\" correspondent during the sports world's big night and reports on its best moments. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/olympian-adam-rippon-brings-best-moments-2018-espy-56683408","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.