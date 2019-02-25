Pink the big trend on the red carpet

More
Angela Basset, Gemma Chan and Helen Mirren all wore pink dresses.
0:40 | 02/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pink the big trend on the red carpet
I'm loving and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61292808,"title":"Pink the big trend on the red carpet","duration":"0:40","description":"Angela Basset, Gemma Chan and Helen Mirren all wore pink dresses.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/pink-big-trend-red-carpet-61292808","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.