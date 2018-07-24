Pitcher makes MLB debut 14 months after horrific injury

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon threw seven no-hit innings Monday night just over a year after he was hit in the head with a line drive and underwent emergency surgery.
0:36 | 07/24/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pitcher makes MLB debut 14 months after horrific injury

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

