Pretty Big Movement inspires plus-sized dancers to slay the dance floor

More
Beyonce's former back-up dancer, Akira Armstrong, is crushing body stereotypes and inspiring plus-sized dancers all over the world.
2:25 | 09/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pretty Big Movement inspires plus-sized dancers to slay the dance floor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57655341,"title":"Pretty Big Movement inspires plus-sized dancers to slay the dance floor","duration":"2:25","description":"Beyonce's former back-up dancer, Akira Armstrong, is crushing body stereotypes and inspiring plus-sized dancers all over the world.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/pretty-big-movement-inspires-sized-dancers-slay-dance-57655341","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.