Transcript for Prince George, Princess Charlotte to serve in bridal party of upcoming royal wedding

We sure do. Hey, guys, good morning, we begin with another royal wedding in the works. Princess Eugenie, Eugenie to us, is making the final preparations for her big day happening tomorrow, this Friday and the palace revealed the names of some of her bridal party. No surprise prince George and princess Charlotte will be serving as page boy and bridesmaid respectively. George and Charlotte very familiar with wedding duties. They were front and center during Meghan and Harry's wedding. They're on pippa's as well and most recently stole the show at Kate Middleton a close friend's nuptials as well and see another familiar face on the big day, the queen's great granddaughter Savannah Phillips will serve as a bridesmaid. You can see she is very shy. She made quite the impression at Buckingham palace during the trouping the color ceremony in June televised live on itv tomorrow. I love a good royal wedding. Two months since I had one. Life keeps getting better for Anthony Ramos. He got a big break in "Hamilton" and now being called the breakout star in "A star is born." He was with us last week. I love him. That was a great interview. According to "Variety" in deep talks to reteam with lin-manuel Miranda for "In the heights." "Crazy rich asians"'s director will direct the movie set to be released June 2020. Seems like a dream team. Supposed to be electric. Looking forward to that. Film adaptation. Blake lively taking on a new project that merges two of her passions, the actress and fashionista is now working with Amazon to develop a fashion focus scripted show. The show -- so smart -- have an e-tail component so you could shop as you binge-watch the series and if you know Blake you'll want to buy everything she wears because she's got impeccable taste. Amazon studios shared the details telling the audience something we relationship knew, Blake is a, quote, force of nature, ambitious, smart and talented. We wish you luck. That sounds really great. And really expensive. I was just thinking I'll have to block that show. I'll have three girls at home all shopping at the same time. Yeah. Because it merges two passions for us. We love Blake's acting and her fashion so you're in trouble, dad. Daddy going to pay. Girls going to be shopping. Guy, we needed to give you a gritty update. You remember we had the pleasure of introducing you to the Phillies mascot. It was a fascinating interview. Well, now he's made his regular season debut and, ladies and gentlemen, gritty did not disappoint. Lowered from the ceiling gracefully I might add, gritty made his grand entrance to "Like a wrecking ball," Miley Cyrus' hit and the flier fans went wild. This is a big change from early reaction. Fans have gone from really not understanding or embracing gritty who fell on the ice in his very first appearance. Oh. That was his -- He was shooting t-shirts at the audience and totally wiped out. Now they are fiercely protective and loyal for this creature of unknown origin. We tried to find out what he was, still unclear. Gritty's team might be considering him their good luck charm and beat the ottawa senators 7-4. Go, gritty. I know. We love you, gritty. Lara, thank you. There is a passing that I

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.