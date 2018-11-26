Transcript for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce move to Windsor

We also have some royal news. A royal shakeup. It seems that the sussexs are moving on up. To Windsor in a brief statement over the weekend kensington palace announcing that Meghan and Harry will move to frogmore cottage to Windsor cottage. Royal watchers had assumed they would stay close to William and Kate, but the sussexs are doing things their own way. This is a special place for their royal highnesses and while Meghan is in London planning the move for early in the new year, Harry has just landed in Zambia for an official visit. There he is moments ago touching down. They call it a cottage? Mm-hmm. We say cottage. We don't mean cottage. This is fun.

