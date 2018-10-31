Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in traditional Maori 'powhiri'

Now to the royal visit. The duke and duchgs have been welcomed as you have seen by thousands on their tour down under. Well, they're heading home after their first official overseas trip so let's go to ABC's James Longman in New Zealand who has been with them every step of the way and enjoying it every step of the way. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Yeah, the last day for Meghan and Harry but one of the longest lines for people waiting to shake their hands that we've seen on this entire tour. And for one fan, Harry saving for last possibly his most heartfelt message. A fond farewell for the rock star Royals down under on their last day in New Zealand, a walk among ancient redwoods and a newborn for the expectant parents seeing a baby kiwi hatched. Meghan stunning in a Stella Mccartney dress with a local touch. Before a final good-bye haka. The prince later comforting a young fan who lost his mother. Harry sharing the loss of his mother Diana telling him it'll all be okay. Look at me, I've met this amazing woman and married her. 76 engagements, 16 days across four countries and crowds going wild for Meghan and Harry in every one of them. This tour has been epic in every way. Views of baby Sussex kicked this tour into overdrive. From Australia through the music and song of Fiji and Tonga to the breathtaking beauty of new Zealand. Mental health, conservation and youth empowerment the major themes. The world may have obsessed over what they saw her wear but what they heard they say may be changing the monarchy. Women suffer Raj is about femme anymore but feminism is about fairness. Reporter: So that is it. They will be leaving hopefully for hard earned rest and leave thousands behind and eager by the rest of us to learn much more about baby Sussex. Robin. All right, James. Thank you very much. He really had a great time. He sure did.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.