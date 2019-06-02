Transcript for Priyanka Chopra Jonas spills secrets from her wedding

Our next guest is an international superstar and has more than 50 movies under her belt and now she's starring in a new romantic comedy, "Isn't it romantic." "Isn't it romantic." And on top of it, she is a newlywed. Please welcome priyanka Chopra Jonas. ??? Starlight ??? I love how you walk in. You own it. You own it, girl. You own it. You newlywed. , Baby. How are you? Great to see you. Did you see how she walked in? She owned this room when she walked in? I love that. As always. I love that. Off the top, congratulations. Yeah. You and Nick, you got married in India in December. Yes, we did. You had a lot of celebrations. Yes, we did. What moment kind of stands out for you in the midst of all of that? So, I wanted our wedding to be a very intimate affair. We had just about 200 people whic is very less for an Indian wedding. That's usually like a thousand people but I -- I K of had like a freakout moment right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle and like I remember them putting the veil on me and the veil was like 75 feet -- I was jus going to say, how was it walking? Heavy. But I was like, I'm going to strain my neck muscles. Mother of dragons and get this veil -- but I had a moment when I was standing behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing and I started having a panic attack and the doors opened and I saw him and I cannot forget that moment. Oh. But you know -- I know. You had that freakout moment but then you saw your husband and how was the married life treating you now? Oh, so -- there we go. He's not being inappropriate. I don't even think he works here. I don't know who that guy is. For a second I was like, what? Security! Yeah, thanks, Charles. Okay. Okay, there we go. Yeah. So how is married life treating you now though? Listen, I tell you something, married life is different. There is a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend. A husband even fiance, I didn't understand the gravity of that when I got married. But it's a good thing to be married to a good husband. So that makes it easy. Yeah. Four celebrations that we counted. It was parties, receptions, you know, well -- Would you do one more for us. I'm so wedding'd out. In India, you know so many people. I my mother we how can I not invite like my jeweler to the wedding. How can I not invite -- I was like, mom, I mean, I'm trying to keep it small. So we had to do a bunch of receptions for like everyone and family and friends. I love the red. I was just so wedding'd out by the last one. I know we got married but like even we hadn't had a moment to be like, all right, what are -- we were just celebrating with people so much. It's important to keep it to yourself and you're back to work. Yes. So congrats on the movie. Thank you. Very exciting. "Isn't it romantic." It is so brilliant. It's such a fun twist, a fun twist and what a cast and rebel Wilson's character, okay, she gets knocked out and she wakes up and she believes that she's in a romantic comedy. I mean -- Yeah, she wakes up in like an alternate universe where all the cliches of romantic comedies come alive, New York smells amazing, there are flowers everywhere. What rom-com would you want to wake up into? You know, I love "Jerry Maguire." It was my favorite rom-com but I think in today's stage if I had to wake up in a rom-com I would want to wake up as Jerry. Ooh. You know. Nice. Instead of Renee's character as much as I loved her character then like now I look back and I'm like, he had all the fun. Why should boys have all the fun? I like that perspective. There is a lot of fun when you watch "Isn't it romantic." Here's a little bit of it. This is my best friend, Natalie. Natalie, this is -- Isabella, stone, hi. You are? You are from the billboard, yeah. Who are you? Natalie. Good to meet you. I don't -- I can't believe I'm going to do this but would a man like you ever have a drink with a girl like me? Oh, let me think about it. Yes, I will meet you back at the fice. Really. Yes. Wait, wait. So funny. So we're going to have other members. Rebel and Liam. Is there something we must ask them. I think you should ask rebel and Liam how it was -- basically she gets stuck in a pg-13 romantic comedy, okay, which is sad for rebel's character because she's dating Liam, you know, Liam Hemsworth so she never gets it. We're going to keep it clean. Huh? We got it. We got it. We got it. You mus ask them about that scene when they had -- they had to do it F or five times when Liam comes out and is like post coita and she's like, hey, baby, what happened? I just woke up. Nothing happened. We have to do this again. It was so funny. You guys are tight. There is a chain -- We have a group chat which we made during the movie because we were all coming in and out of the movie. I was doing it during my hiatus from "Quantico." I had like a month and a half to film so that's the way we kept in touch with each other like the producers, director, the cast, we would send jokes to each other like, Liam, you got married. Did you give him any advice on the wedding. No, because we didn't know he was going to get married. It was really secret. He just did and it was amazing. I think now it's rebel's turn. Before you go, yesterday Chris Pratt was here. We're giving our newly. Wed and newly engaged guests a gift. Chris got a blender so we'll wheel the cart out. You get to pick a wedding gift. Oh, my gosh. I love this. Come on. Priyanka. Pick a gift. Pick a gift. Any gift. Anyone. I get just one? I thought I get all four. Guys, which one? Which one? I would go with the big one?

