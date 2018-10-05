Relive the '90s in this 'Saved by the Bell' pop-up

More
The Bayside High gang's favorite after-school spot, The Max, has been brought to life at this pop-up shop.
1:07 | 05/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Relive the '90s in this 'Saved by the Bell' pop-up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55052042,"title":"Relive the '90s in this 'Saved by the Bell' pop-up","duration":"1:07","description":"The Bayside High gang's favorite after-school spot, The Max, has been brought to life at this pop-up shop.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/relive-90s-saved-bell-pop-55052042","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.