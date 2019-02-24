Transcript for Ruth Carter speaks out about her historic Oscars win

My roommate your new math and how to act you know I'll just be asked federal. That unless the little bits that don't right now like this. Can't believe it's like here's that. This industry here is at work. Mountain he and it's and I'm glad he's. We TC UC. If you don't work here. And without you know. What kind it would look as he. Being tested it with you bring times into the future at six. We'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.