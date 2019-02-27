Transcript for Ryan Seacrest, 'American Idol' take over 'GMA'

You've made it. The golden ticket. The golden ticket. Thank you. Finally. Hey, guys, good morning. 16 year, you are the only one from start to finish on "American idol." I'm so happy to be back doing it. The first one was Kelly Clarkson and look what happened to her. She's doing an arena tour right now. Can we take a little picture of that? I'm digging this look. I left my trimmer in L.A. My gosh. Ts is how it started. That's my natural color and this is obviously painted with foil. That looks good. So let's talk about the oscars. Adam lambert, Jennifer Hudson, still talking about it. So great. Both former "Idol" contestants. What is it like to see how far they've come. One reason I love hosting the show, the cdibility the show has, not only are these contestants coming up to be on a TV show that's popular they're actually going to do something in the world of music. When I saw Adam and talked to him beforehand he was so excited to be opening up the show and when you watch the single shot of Adam singing with queen, it was like I was watching an episode of "American idol" because Jennifer Hudson was at the finale there in the Dolby theatre too and said to me when she walks down the red carpet she remembers vividly those moments of being on the show. That puts the real in reality. It does and that's why we get such -- this year, you'll talk to the judges about what they've seen. They have found and they sifted through the amazing talent that's come out because of the credibility of the show. You got to tell us, we saw that promo. 11 people on the stage. Yeah, that's it. So there you go. Why tune in. You decide and I'll go back to work. Those were the contestants that were I think cheapest to fly in from wherever they were to Nice save. Nice save there. Those are the most expensive flights. Thank you. We know you're a busy man and appreciate you aching time for us. We cannot wait for the new season. Thank you. I am really digging that. I left my trimmer actually at my house in L.A. When I left after the Oscar show so I won't trim it till I get back. Unless you got one. George, do you have a beard trimmer. Just the razor. I can't get away with that. Oh, yes, you could. The brand-new season -- Please write in. Yes, you could. Love this man. -- Kicks off Sunday at 8:00, 7:00 central. The "American idol" judges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.