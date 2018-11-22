Transcript for Behind-the-scenes at 'DWTS: Juniors' with Adam Rippon

I'm still obsessed. Now to superstars and the pint-size ballroom "Dancing with the stars: Juniors," our special correspondent olympian Adam Rippon took us behind the scenes of all the spins and sambas. Hey, guys. My trailer is a disaster and head next door to find my co-judge, Mandy Moore and Val chmerkovskiy. We've gotten a loss closer because of the show. We're kind of called a -- What is our favorite thing to yell to each other? That's for home. Where all the costumes for the show. A little red, a little purple. Now over to the most important looks for the shows, mine. I did this myself? Are you kidding me. If judging didn't work out I can do costumes. We have stars because it's didn't. "Dancing with the stars." They're a little smaller because they're "Dancing with the stars: Juniors." Look who we found. Do you feel more like a dance parent? I'm definitely a dance dad and proud of it. My kids -- I'm proud of my kids. This is the secret entrance to "Dancing with the stars" so let's go. And you never know just who you'll find hanging out backstage. I have the honor of introducing tonight's special guest. Yes, me. Well, right now. What is the best part about being part of "Dancing with the stars: Juniors"? Probably you get to meet so many amazing people like you. I mean, that's the best answer, just cut. It's over. We're going to head to the main stage. So right now we have camera blocking going on. They'll run through the routine two or three types so they get the perfect shot. Maybe that's Hollywood. Here we are on the stage. This is where all of those amazing and incredible performances happen. I see our amazing host up there, so come on, follow me. You can't help but dance when you're on here. It's just like contagious. Here they are. Our amazing hosts, Jordan fisher and Frankie Muniz. What's up? Say that again into the camera. You are doing a wonderful job. 6, 6, 6 and then I leave. That's what is crazy. For "Good morning America," Adam Rippon, "Dancing with the stars," Los Angeles. All right. All right. Our thanks to Adam Rippon. You can catch the new episode of "Dancing with the stars: Juniors" on Sunday at 8:00, 7:00 central right here on ABC.

