Transcript for Behind the scenes at the 'DWTS' rehearsal ahead of the season finale

big finale, and we are being taken behind the scenes for a sneak peek of the time rehearsal. It's finale night on "Dancing with the stars," and I'm taking you backstage with ??? ring that bell ??? Ten seconds away from the run-through. How are you feeling? Good, bro. Free style. Look. We got a huge prop. It's going to be a lot of fun. You're both young. You're both sexy. You obviously -- Like you. Well, yeah, but it's not about me right now. ?????? Your Harry potter fans have been there for you. What was that like? I just had fun. Putting final touches on the free style. How does that make you feel being kind of the ambassador for everybody that dreams about being on the show? I had no dancing experience and most people watching have no dance experience, and I hope I'm acting with how they would act with all the professionalism around. How was the free style? The free style is fun. What do you think is the best part about it? I think the ending is the best part. Alexis ending. Just, like -- There is so much about it. We have got to do that. We have got to do that. We'll do it tomorrow. One of the highlights for me watching you go through the season is your relationship with your mom. I'm realizing how much she does for me, and I have always been grateful for her, but this is, like, a whole new level. I'm just overwhelmingly grateful for her. That's a good son right there. Good son. I try. I try. Good job. Watching that first episode -- Okay. Oh. The quintessential rock star moment when you, you know, just jump for your life, like, that pure joy is really what makes our show such a success. I have had the most fun that I have ever had. It's been the hardest, but I have had the most fun and I hope people are able to see that with us. Make sure you tune in tonight on "Dancing with the stars" and see the final product. I'll be there too. Watching you watch that piece, I know you want to be back out on that stage. If Val's taking my job, then yes. Tell us what the final hours are like. This is where the pressure starts to mount, and they have been having a great time so far. They realize no matter what, this is a finale, and they have to show everything here. It's ending and they have to give it everything they have got. I have to give you my prediction. From the start I have said milo, and I still feel like milo. That's at 8:00, 7:00 central on ABC. Everybody will be here tomorrow

