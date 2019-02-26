Transcript for Scott Foley dishes on 'Whiskey Cavalier'

have a great guest to bring to the table for our great audience and our studio this morning. It's been on prime-time TV starting with "Felicity" and most recently "Scandal." Now starting in a new ABC show "Whiskey cavalier." Please welcome Scott Foley. How are you doing? Good to see you. You all right? Thank you, sir. Hi, guys. Thanks for having me. Excited to be here. We're excited to have you. I've been seeing this stuff for this show and but you made a big change to make this show happen. I did. You moved your wife and three kids to Prague. To Prague, the Czech Republic. How did they adjust to that? You know -- it was a big adjustment, I have to say. I have three kids, 9, 6 and 4 years old. They're all in school over there. We shoot the entire show in Europe, mostly Prague but shot in Paris and Austria and London. Soups pretty great. When you do you get this opportunity? I want to apologize for that. It's right over your door you see every morning. So sorry for it but it's been great experience and my kids love the school over there. They go to an international school and my wife has made amazing friends, not looking forward to moving back to los Angeles at any time. Your wife is incredibly talented. Thank you. She is part of the show as well. She is. We know this because of her Instagram story which you're not too crazy about. You know, social media is -- well, it's a thing, right? And it's a much bigger thing for her than it is for me. These Instagram stories, there's a constant -- I mean, that's -- You are not thrilled. That's my feeling every time she pulls the phone out. If I want to know what she's done I don't even call her anymore. I just go on her Instagram. I find out things from my wife from that. I think that's showing my age. Tell us about your character. I play in "Whiskey cavalier" that is will chase's code name. I guess every FBI operative has one and whiskey cavalier is he is a hard on the sleeve spy. He is in touch with his emotion, just the opposite of what Jake Ballard was on "Scandal." If Jake was strong and stoic never talked about his feelings or emotion, will chase is just the opposite and it's so much fun to play. You know, to get to play both it's an actor's dream. You guys want to see some? What do you got? I really want to text her. I get it. There are a lot of feelings here but what did we decide about your feelings? Right. I have my feelings. My feelings don't have me. Yeah. So just keep taking it one day at a time. Listen, I will call you later and we will eat ice cream on the phone together. Affirmative, yes, we'll pursue that plan of action. I know that tone. Did the boss catch you? Affirmative. I love that. Thank you. But what we didn't see in the clip, this is an action-packed show. Every time you're running you're constantly running. Physically what was it like for you to do -- Tiring. You know, you see me running for five seconds chasing a guy. I spent three hours doing it again and again and again. A camera on a dolly. Long lens shot. It's exhausting but it is. It's a ton of fun. You know, I try to do as many of my own stuns as possible but we have a great stunt team in Prague when I'm not able to jump off a bridge for production reasons there's a guy that will jump off the bridge for me and look like me. It's good but I spent a lot of my time in ice 3w59s at home with packs around my knees and it's tough. Looking forward to an upcoming episode with Bellamy young, the first lady. I got really lucky. She happened to be -- she happened to be taking a trip in Europe when we were casting the role and staying at my house in Prague and the producers called me and said, would Bellamy maybe want to do an episode? And I asked her. We were out to dinner and she said, yes, oh, my god. You nobelly is so crazy and she stayed for a couple of weeks and shot the episode. It was amazing and a great transition from leaving my "Scandal" family and having her there and starting this new family. It really is a family you had with "Scandal." We have a tech chain that we probably once a day someone techs something inappropriate and funny and as every text chain is and we really get along and support each other. Tony Goldwyn is doing "Network." I saw Kerry in her performance. We have something interest that. She posted on social media. Ah, yes, oh. That's me. Bringing back the old days. Me and my nose, there it is. What's that about? You know, that's just picking noses, I think. I wish there was more to it. It's that simple. And George said taking you back to the old days. Well, you know, "Grey's anatomy," they're about to become the longest running TV medical drama ever! How crazy is that. But you were on the show. I was on the show. So what is your best memory from that? My best memory from that? I'm afraid -- My character died. It's not a spoiler because it happened years ago but from my death scene they made a prosthetic head, Scott Foley's prosthetic head that they use to sort of cut into and intubate and do a bunch of things and still use that head so if any of you ever get a chance to act on "Grey's anatomy" and you're in the operating room you'll probably be operating on my head. What was it like when they say you're going to die. It's never good. I got a family to support. Shonda rhimes said we loved you on the show and I was so excited I thought something else was going to happen but she said you got to die and, you know, you never complain to your -- I say, oh, I totally understand and went back to my trailer and I was like, I don't know what I'm going to do. We got to find another gig. You know what, you've moved on and have done very well. You've done pretty well. Extremely well and it's "Whiskey cavalier." It premieres tomorrow night at 10:00, 9:00 eastern on ABC. Make sure you check out Scott Foley, everybody.

