-
Now Playing: Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams dons catsuit in 1st post-maternity major
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams seeded after Wimbledon amends rules
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato remains hospitalized after suspected overdose
-
Now Playing: Famous 'Brady Bunch' house sold after bidding war
-
Now Playing: Is it safe to breastfeed while drinking alcohol?
-
Now Playing: Disturbing video shows moment Florida deputy fatally shoots suspect
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams pulls out of Canadian tennis tournament
-
Now Playing: Severe weather batters both East and West coasts
-
Now Playing: Alt-right groups, counter protestors clash on the streets of Portland
-
Now Playing: Trump holds rally in Ohio ahead of last special election before midterms
-
Now Playing: Venezuelan President targeted in apparent assassination attempt
-
Now Playing: Heavy rains trigger flash flooding in the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Video raises questions about shooting by off-duty NYPD officer
-
Now Playing: Federal judge rules the Trump administration must restore DACA
-
Now Playing: Suspect in murder of prominent cardiologist found dead in Houston
-
Now Playing: Weinstein fights back; lawyer files motion to have some charges dropped
-
Now Playing: Black student racially profiled on campus
-
Now Playing: Former Ohio State assistant football coach speaks
-
Now Playing: Billboard 100 celebrates 60th anniversary