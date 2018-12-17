Transcript for SNL star Pete Davidson appears on camera hours after disturbing post

and get a $50 Amazift Card whou instally December St. We're ck now wite last onaturday nightlive" star, Pete dadson'sublic mentalealth battle. He posted artlingnstagram post that led police to check O him, and Paula Faris is here with that. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, even. He pd tt troubling message writing, reayon't want to be on this Earth anymore, and en he deleted his social media ac his ex-fianc arianagrande, was so concerned she rushed th"s" studio I wasrecentlyiagnosed W borderline personality disorder, a rm of depressi ter: "Satury night live" star, Pete Davion, has made a career ofharing his prleh his fans.en his engem Ariana fewks ago. It's nobody's business, and sometimes things J D out ant's ok. Reporter: But over the weekend, thisan confession on instagra laug matter just hours before saturd's be ons rth anymore. Th post whias since been deleted, gn to say, I'm doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don't know much lonca instan there was outpring of ern for th comedian on social media. Gran apparently rushed to the " offices to offer H support tweeting, I'm downstairs I'm not going anywh if you need anyone or anytng. NYPD confirmed to ABC Davidson at 30 rock, and T he S, quote, fine. Z reportshat David was a now for dre rehearsal and had to be cut out of some sketch, adding he stayed in his dressingm fort of the show wearing pa jaw mas. He appeared in a prtaped sket and 59 minutes into the show, he made his onend only live appearance, to introduce musical performance.ark Ronson and Miley S. Reporter: The 25-year-old Coan hasn'teen shy about his mental illness. Depression affects M than 16 million people in this sound there is no cure per se, but for anyone dealing wit it, there are treatments that can help. Eporter: But somere questioning if the national televisi spotlights the healthiest place for M, G is going rough. Whais wonderful about is pet Davidson has been so forthcoming tle will freqnt havepisodes like this, S T him out ofwork make it worse. They should ask forome report that it's okay to cnu wo Reporter: We saw Jada Pinkett smitand Nicki Minaj, and his friend, Mach gun Kelly tweeted heas getting on a ane to S him. Way. You just hope it continues to open up conversion because thesare treatae conditions we're talking about. He is in a bad place right now. Very brave of him to spout, and we heard D drew say we have D other experts say, in some ces it's betterbe a work, to be busy. The L thing youant to do is isolate yourself when you areeline and havehose thoughts. Be around people who will support Yo and rally Aro you. We're wishing him well. Thanks, Coming up, the

