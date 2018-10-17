Transcript for Stars of 'The Conners' dish on what fans can expect from 'Roseanne' spin-off

As you know the "Roseanne" spin-off premiered without Roseanne and revealed what happened to her character. Let's take a look. Dan, can I talk to you for a minute? I just got a call from a friend in the coroner's office. The autopsy found that it wasn't a heart attack. Roseanne od'd on opioids. That was some tough news. We have three cast members here now, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fischman, Maya Lynne Robinson, welcome to you guys. Thanks for coming in. You know Roseanne didn't seem to like last night's episode. She said -- here's what she said exactly. She put 0 out a statement where she said it lent an unnecessary grim and more bid dimension to an otherwise happy family show. You've been there from the start. It's always dealt with tough subject. Yeah, and we really miss Roseanne and love her very much, you know, and her spirit is still very much with us, so we understand that she's hurting right now and she's in pain and, you know, she's always with us, so hopefully we can see her and kind of, you know, remedy some of this at some point in time, I hope. What's it been like to go back without Roseanne? Well, it was strange at first. It definitely had a different feel. But what we really have tried to do as a group is collectively lean on each other and kind of come together because we really felt the legacy of this show deserved to be continued and that there were a lot more stories to tell. And there clearly are a lot more stories. You're new. I am. You're new to the cast. What do you think -- what is it that you want to do now with this show? Why they get the easier questions? You know what, I want to create the change that I want to see in the world which is unity and diversity and I think having the opportunity to play an interracial couple with a biracial child and both being military active duty and retired, I think we'll have some opportunities to do that? You're showing the real America. Uh-huh. Yeah, we are. We are. We always have, I think. And the tone of the way she passed away was related to last season and I think you listen to our producers, they really wanted to take a real crisis that's happening in our country and find a way to give voice to that, to give people -- It is a real crisis if I know the reaction to that is going to be different for different people but what we've always tried to do is tackle big topics and be very honest about them. My parents called me last night. My dad said we watched the show. It's really good and my mom said, it's funny. And I thought that's so great. You know, because it really was. It really was. That's one of the things we were talking about in our last hour. I think people appreciate the mix of something tough but a lot of laughter as well. Was it tough to come back? Well, it's tough to transition. I think coming back is probably the easiest part of it. As we get back together and start working we have this beautiful group of production people and this amazing writing staff that kind of sets the tone for us and then there's so much talent in our cast and then we add somebody wonderful like Maya Lynne and get this wonderful joy so it's a fun place to work. We really like what we do and have a passion for it. How about a sneak peek of next week's. Take it away. Hey, deej, I bought the "Mamma Mia" sound of track. Want to listen. Score, yes. Okay, great, I wanted to talk to you in private. What's up? Pierce Brosnan is a much better singer than he gets credit for. Oh, boy. So Maya Lynne your husband is a "Mamma Mia" fan. What else do we learn. You'll see a much more playful side of D.J. Having a wife to play off of. That's going to be something -- Put him in line. Yeah. But we are looking forward to it. Thanks for coming back, guys. You all can see a new episode of "The Conners" Tuesday at 8:00

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.