Transcript for Taylor Swift's alleged stalker appears in court

This morning, pop superstar Taylor Swift is trying to shake off a feeling she knows all too well after an alleged stalker what arrested for breaking into her apartment for the third time in less than two years. Private house, the alarm going off about five minutes. Reporter: Police say he used a break to break through the patio door of her New York City home around 2:20 Thursday morning and then attempted to remove property from inside. The 23-year-old appearing in court overnight charged with stalking, burglary, felony criminal contempt for violating the order of protection, criminal mischief and two counts of possession of burglary tools. He was arrested after breaking into the same apartment last April taking a shower and napping in a bed. He was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to complete a mental health program. Two months earlier he was arrested after busting the front door of the residence with a shovel. The "Bad blood" singer who already had a protective order against him was not inside the apartment currently under construction during any of the overnight swift posting this cryptic message on Instagram. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears. This is not the 29-year-old superstar's first scare with strangers. In September of last year she obtained a restaining order against one man sending her threatening letters and showing up at her record label in Nashville. And in April 2018, a Colorado man was arrested after trying to break into swift's Beverly hills mansion found with a knife, rope and ammunition. Just days ago swift telling qelle" magazine my fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry army grade bandage dressing which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Now, he faces a minimum of five years on present charges if convicted but with additional charges pending that could go up to seven years. He is due back in court on Tuesday.

